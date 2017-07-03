Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:51 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,735
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 774
- Rep Power
- 97
MN+ to talk films with Kunal Kapoor
MUMBAI: MN+ has announced the launch of a special film festival, Talking Films, starting 3 July.
The festival will air every Monday Friday @ 7 pm. A compilation of movies from Hollywood, Talking Films will encourage cinema lovers to develop a deeper understanding and love for the art of cinema.
Lending credence to this special property is actor Kunal Kapoor of Rang De Basanti fame who sheds light on his muses, inspirations and aha moments from his favourite Hollywood movies.
Kunal will share interesting stories and little-known behind the scenes trivia on each of these movies, offering a new perspective to Cinephiles.
Commenting on his association with MN+ Kunal said, As an actor, I always look for inspiration to do something innovative each time I go in front of the camera. I want to be a part of movies that define cinema and demand repeat-viewing for the sheer quality of direction, writing, cinematography and performances. So, when MN+ approached me for their property Talking Films, I was really impressed with this idea of showcasing Hollywood masterpieces on the channel. I feel we should encourage cinema lovers to develop a deeper understanding and love for the art of cinema. Im personally a big fan of some of the movies that are going to be aired like Life is Beautiful, Theory of Everything, Creed, Goodwill Hunting, Boyhood and Interstellar, to name a few. Im really excited to watch these movies on MN+ and I want to tell the audience that these are a must-watch for them too.
Commenting on the property, Sonal Khanduja, Vice President Programming, EEC Cluster, Times Network said, At MN+ we believe in an innovative approach to cinema and constantly strive to offer something fresh and exciting to our viewers. In the past we have created festivals like Great Adaptations and Pathbreakers which became the talk of the town. Our content line-up features the absolute gems of Hollywood and with Talking Films we are taking it one step forward by focusing on the art of cinema. We are confident that this will appeal to our viewer base of discerning movie lovers / appeal to the discerning movie lover.
With Talking Films, MN+ will air award-winning and genre-defining contemporary Hollywood movies like Schindlers List, Casino, The Prestige, Signs, Goodfellas, Gone Girl and Rain Man.
Tune into MN+ for Talking Films, starting July 03, 2017, Monday-Friday @ 7PM
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)