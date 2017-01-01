Results 1 to 1 of 1
Star World to air new shows in July
MUMBAI: English GEC Star World and Star World HD will air new shows in the month of July.
The line-up of new shows will kick-start with Veep, which will be aired from 6 July at 8 pm on weekdays. The channel will first air four seasons of this Emmy award winning show.
Veep follows Selina Meyers (Dreyfus) hilarious, awkward and, sometimes, embarrassing journey from vice president to the president of the United States of America.
The channel will air the first three seasons on UnReal from 17 July, every weekday at 9 pm. Starring Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer among others, UnReal revolves around the life of Rachel, a young reality television producer, pushed by her unscrupulous boss to swallow her integrity and do anything it takes to drum up salacious show content that will spike ratings.
The show takes an exciting, deep and dark dive into the ethics of reality-television production along with gender equity in the workplace. The show will be airing on a dedicated slot called Star World Recommends that will be synonymous with airing must-watch shows.
Keeping up with the dramatic momentum, the critically acclaimed and star-studded series The Leftovers, Seasons 1 2 will premiere on the channel on 17 July on weekdays at 10 pm.
Based on the book of the same name by Tom Perrotta, The Leftovers starts three years after a global event called the Sudden Departure results in an inexplicable, simultaneous disappearance of 140 million people, 2% of the worlds population.
The Great War is Here, the penultimate season of TVs biggest show Game of Thrones, will be aired from 18 July every Tuesday at 11 pm.
