Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 06:46 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,728
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 774
- Rep Power
- 97
Amazon Prime Day Sale to kick off on July 10, offers exclusive deals and new launches
Prime members will get an exclusive access to over 30 exclusive new launches from the countrys top brands along with some interesting deals and cashback offers.
Amazon India today announced that it will hold its first 30-hour long Prime Day Sale for all Prime members on its website. The sale will commence from 6 PM on July 10, 2017, and will end on 12 AM July 11, 2017. Further, Prime members will get exclusive access to over 30 exclusive new launches from the countrys top brands along with some interesting deals and cashback offers.
For those who didn't know, the Prime Day is an annual event which has expanded to 13 countries this year including the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria.
Amazon is offering exclusive access to the latest launches from over 30 major brands including Honor smartphones, IFB, LG, Sharp, ASICS, Rocky S and GAP among others during the sale. All Prime members who shop on Prime Day will get assured offers including Rs 750 off on domestic flights on MakeMyTrip, up to Rs 200 off on movie tickets on BookMyShow and Rs 150 off on food delivery through Swiggy.com. Customers using HDFC Bank Debit and credit cards can avail a 15 percent cash back of up to Rs 2,000 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.
Further, Prime members who top up their balance starting June 29 will get extra 20 percent cashback up to Rs 200 during the 30-hour sale. The brand will introduce the exclusive deals on July 9.
Building up to this, Amazon will host a stream-fest from July 5 to July 10, which includes six Indian and international programmes. The brand will also premiere Indias first Amazon Original series, Inside Edge, which is a 10-episode series starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda amongst others. The Prime Day line-up includes Star Trek Beyond (July 5), Deepwater Horizon (July 6), Baahubali: The Lost Legends, Episode 9 (July 7), Sully (July 8) and Zakir Khans stand-up comedy special, Haq Se Single ( July 9).
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)