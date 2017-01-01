Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 06:27 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,728
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 774
- Rep Power
- 97
Sony Max to premiere Theri on 1 July
MUMBAI: Sony MAX will premiere Theri on 1 July. The action packed Tamil blockbuster will be dubbed in Hindi and shown on Sony Max at 8 pm.
Directed by Atlee with Vijay, Samantha and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles, Theri is loaded with action sequences and emotions to satisfy all kinds of viewers.
Vijay plays Joseph Kuruvilla, Vijay Kumar and Dharmeshwar in Theri wherein one of the characters is a cop and Samantha plays his wife Mithra, a doctor by profession. Interestingly the tough cop sees an opposition in the form of an influential man (Mahendran) in the area. Vijay then takes revenge on Mahendran after his family is attacked.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)