MUMBAI: Sony MAX will premiere Theri on 1 July. The action packed Tamil blockbuster will be dubbed in Hindi and shown on Sony Max at 8 pm.


Directed by Atlee with Vijay, Samantha and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles, Theri is loaded with action sequences and emotions to satisfy all kinds of viewers.


Vijay plays Joseph Kuruvilla, Vijay Kumar and Dharmeshwar in Theri wherein one of the characters is a cop and Samantha plays his wife Mithra, a doctor by profession. Interestingly the tough cop sees an opposition in the form of an influential man (Mahendran) in the area. Vijay then takes revenge on Mahendran after his family is attacked.


