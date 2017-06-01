Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Lava Helium 14 notebook with 14.1-inch full HD display, 2GB of RAM launched, priced at Rs 14,999
Lava Helium 14 notebook with 14.1-inch full HD display, 2GB of RAM launched, priced at Rs 14,999Indian smartphone brand Lava has now forayed into the notebook segment with the Helium 14. Priced at Rs 14,999, the new Lava notebook is available exclusively online via Flipkart. Lava says the Helium 14 will also be available at select retail stores and other multi-brand outlets across Delhi NCR, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Bangalore from the first week of July in its first phase of launch.
The Lava Helium 14 measures 333 x 220 x 19.4mm and weighs 1.45 kg. It has a 14.1-inch display with full HD resolution. It runs on Windows 10 operating system and comes preloaded with Microsoft Windows 10 Home Edition. It is powered by Intel Cherrytrail (Quad-core), Z8350 with speed up to 1.88GHz coupled with 2GB DDR3 RAM. The company says the device has an inbuilt microchip – Trusted Platform Module (TPM) – that gives all round protection and ensures safety for the device.
The Lava Helium 14 comes with a 2-megapixel camera. It has 32GB of ROM with support to expand via SD card up to 128GB. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 4.0 among others. It is powered by a 10,000mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery.
