The Lava Helium 14 measures 333 x 220 x 19.4mm and weighs 1.45 kg. It has a 14.1-inch display with full HD resolution. It runs on Windows 10 operating system and comes preloaded with Microsoft Windows 10 Home Edition. It is powered by Intel Cherrytrail (Quad-core), Z8350 with speed up to 1.88GHz coupled with 2GB DDR3 RAM. The company says the device has an inbuilt microchip – Trusted Platform Module (TPM) – that gives all round protection and ensures safety for the device.

