Sun TV acquires TV telecast rights to Sivakarthikeyans upcoming movie
MUMBAI: Sun TV has acquired the satellite TV telecast rights to Sivakarthikeyans new untitled film with director Ponram.
The film is produced by 24AM Studios. It comes after the Sivakarthikeyan and Ponram combine have delivered two blockbusters in succession.
The rural action entertainer, involving actors Samantha, Soori, Napolean, Simran and Yogi Babu, is planned for release in 2018.
Sun TV lapped up the rights within the first week of shooting of the film.
