Fit-again Manish Pandey to lead India A in South Africa tri-series[
Basil Thampi's impressive IPL performances earned him a call-up for the one-day tri-series
Manish Pandey, who missed out on the Champions Trophy with a left side strain, will get a chance to prove his credentials as he leads a youthful India 'A' team for the one-day tri-series involving Australia 'A' and hosts South Africa 'A'. BCCI met earlier today (June 29) to select the squads for the tri-nation series and the subsequent four-day matches against hosts South Africa 'A'.
Performances in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) have been rewarded with the bulk of the tri-nation series squad consisting of players who impressed for their respective franchises in the cash-rich tournament.
India's second triple centurion in Tests, Karun Nair and Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer, who was called up to the squad for the fourth Test against Australia in Dharamsala find a place in the both the teams. Hyderabad's young pace sensation, Mohammed Siraj, who finished third on the leading wicket-taker's list with 41 wickets in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, too would feature in both the legs. The likes of Jayant Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel get a chance to put pressure on Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, amongst Indian spin hopefuls in the abridged version of the game.
Krunal Pandya and Mohammed Siraj get their first-ever India 'A' call-up while Rishabh Pant will keep wickets in the tri-series. For the four day games, Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman, Ishan Kishan has got the nod. Kerala's Basil Thampi, who rose to prominence with his ability to bowl quick spells and bagged the 'Emerging player of the year' award during this season's IPL, gets deserved recognition in the form of his first-ever India 'A' call-up.
While the one-day squads resemble youthful exuberance, the selectors have opted to reward honest domestic performers with a place in the four-day squad, that will play two matches against the hosts. Priyank Panchal, who was the linchpin of the victorious maiden Ranji-title winning Gujarat team, with 1310 runs at 87.33, gets a place for his consistent run-scoring. Jharkhand's Shahbaz Nadeem, who finished as the highest wicket-taker for the second successive Ranji season, with 56 scalps at 25.60 also gets the nod as the lead spinner.
The four-day team will be led by Karnataka's Karun Nair and also includes Test hopefuls like Jayant Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Abhinav Mukund along with a set of talented players who will be looking to knock the doors on an already well-settled Indian Test squad. Karun's selection though comes with a rider. A regular in the playing XI during the last home series against Australia, he might have to relinquish his place if he's selected for the Tests against Sri Lanka, the first of which is tentatively scheduled to start on July 26.
India 'A' are scheduled to begin their tri-series campaign against Australia 'A' in Groenkloof on July 26 subject to the men from down under resolving the bitter divide over the pay dispute which has threatened to snowball into a major conflict between Cricket Australia (CA) and Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), the union which represents the players interests.
Squads:
Tri-nation One-Day Series: Mandeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey (c), Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Vijay Shankar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Basil Thampi, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul.
Four-day games: PK Panchal, Abhinav Mukund, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Karun Nair (c), Sudip Chatterjee, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot.
