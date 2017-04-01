Results 1 to 1 of 1
BSNL regularizes enhanced free data bundled with postpaid mobile plans..
BSNL regularizes enhanced free data bundled with postpaid mobile plans with effect from 1st July 2017 on wards on PAN India basis
This is really an excellent move from BSNL to retain its existing postpaid mobile customers. BSNL will be offering enhanced data usage up to 700% with all existing postpaid mobile plans starting from Rs 99 on wards. As we reported earlier, BSNL initially launched this enhanced data offer for a period of 90 days from 01-04-2017.
All other terms and conditions will remain same. The above offers will be available with effect from 01-07-2017 till further order. The implementation of the tariff is to be made in accordance with 43rd Amendment of Telecom Tariff Order and orders/guidelines/clarifications issued by TRAI from time to time.
Credit: Keralatelecom...
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
