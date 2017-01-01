Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 01:03 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,719
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 774
- Rep Power
- 97
BSNL Sixer 666 plan with unlimited free voice calls, 2GB 3G data per day announced
State-run BSNL has announced a new plan called the BSNL Sixer 666′ pack for its prepaid customers. The plan brings the now popular unlimited calling with free data. The plan is more of an extension to the previously announced the Chauka 444 plan and Triple Ace 333 plan among others. The plans all offer similar features free calling and data for a specific time period.
The present BSNL Sixer 666 pack has been announced in Delhi. It will be available in other regions too but the pricing may vary. As part of the pack, customers recharging with Rs 666 can avail free unlimited voice calling across any network and any region in the country, along with 2GB data daily. The data provided will be 2G or 3G, depending on the circle of the user. The validity of the plan is for 60 days. The plan is a limited period offering and post expiry, users can switch to other plans from BSNL.
chEarlier this month, BSNL unveiled the Chauka 444 pack for prepaid users. As part of the pack, users could avail unlimited calling across network in the country for free. The plan also offered 4GB free 3G data daily. The validity of the pack is 90 days. The plan is currently active and it was launched by BSNL after the positive response the company received for the Tripe Ace 333 plan which came with similar free calling and data offering. Additionally, BSNL has also announced other special plans for Eid this month.
BSNL is ramping up its offering to give tough competition to Reliance Jio, which continues to see high number of users despite shifting to the paid model. While Reliance Jio did have a competing offer, BSNLs Triple Ace 333, Chauka 444 and Sixer 666 plans do not have any strong competition in the market. The closest Reliance Jio plan to both the packs is the Rs 509 plan which comes with a validity of 84 days for the first recharge and 28 days for subsequent recharges. The plan offers unlimited calling and 2GB 4G data per day.
On the other hand, the closest Airtel plan in a similar denomination is the Rs 549 prepaid pack. The plan offers free unlimited local and STD calls across all networks in the country. The plan also gives 3GB data on 4G handsets and 1GB data on other handsets. The validity of the plan is for 28 days. Additionally, Airtel is also offering 3GB night-special data for 4GB handsets and 1GB for other handsets, taking the total data amount offered to 6GB for 4G devices and 2GB for others.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)