Star to consider launching more regional sports channels
MUMBAI: Star Sports launched its second Indian-language sports channel Star Sports Tamil 1 to coincide with the Champions Trophy tourney. This is the second Indian-language sports channel from Star Sports after Hindi. Now depending on the progress that it makes, the company could launch more regional sports channels.
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
