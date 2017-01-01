Results 1 to 1 of 1
YuppTV in deal with Fox Star Studios
MUMBAI: YuppTV, an internet-based TV and on-demand service provider for South Asian content, has partnered with Fox Star Studios to offer popular movies.
As part of the non-exclusive association, YuppTV is set to feature a collection of popular movies by Fox Star Studios, including Ae Dil Hain Mushkil, Jolly LLB2, Akira, MS Dhoni and Neerja, on its on-demand movie streaming platform YuppFlix, which can be accessed by YuppTV users across the globe for expat community.
Said Yupp TV founder and CEO Uday Reddy, We are glad to announce our association with one of the leading production houses in India and offer the latest collection of movies to our global users. At YuppTV, we have always endeavoured to extend the best linear and on-demand entertainment solutions to our ever-expanding base of global users. The association will enable us to offer the best movie catalogue by Fox Star Studios on our platform. We shall further continue to include the latest movies in our offerings and are affirmative that the users will enjoy the best movie catalogue on YuppFlix.
YuppTV has been actively updating its offering of latest movies on YuppFlix, its dedicated platform for on-demand movie streaming. Users can access the latest movies on all YuppTV platforms, including the iOS and Android app and internet-enabled devices.
