MUMBAI: DTH operator Tata Sky has launched its latest interactive service, Tata Sky Classic Cinema, in partnership with Shemaroo Entertainment.



The service aims to turn the clock back and relive the best of Hindi cinema from a handpicked collection of timeless classics of the 1950s, 60s and 70s.



Priced at Rs 59 per month, Tata Sky Classic Cinema will be given free for the first ten days for subscribers to sample. The service will be available to all Tata Sky subscribers on #318.



