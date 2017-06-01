Results 1 to 1 of 1
Star rebrands Maa network channels, plans content ramp-up
MUMBAI: The Maa network channels have come under the Star brand. Star India has rebranded its Telugu entertainment channels under the Maa umbrella with a new logo, positioning and programmes.
The channels Maa Music, Maa Gold and Maa Movies are now renamed Star Maa Music, Star Maa Gold and Star Maa Movies. An HD channel, Star Maa Movies HD, is also added to the bouquet.
The content offerings will further see a ramp-up. All the Telugu network channels will showcase and launch an array of new shows and innovative programming. Each channel is aimed to create emotional connect with its viewers.
According to Star India, Maa Music has grown two times over the last few months in terms of viewership. New programmes like Connect & Restart have contributed to this growth and with the refresh Star Maa Music aims to reach young consumers.
Star Maa Gold is poised to be a general entertainment channel (GEC) with a difference. Its aim is to provide an alternative viewing experience. Star Maa Gold explores multiple genres like action, mythology, crime, comedy, reality, movies and other content areas.
Star Maa Movies SD and Star Maa Movies HD are aimed at constantly redefining the possibilities of movie viewing experience. With a strong movie library of 800+ movies, the refreshed Star Maa Movies SD aims to bring home the love for cinema to the viewers. The HD version is expected to take a lead in creating inventive and ground-breaking ways to tell stories and redefine the home movie viewing experience.
Said Kevin Vaz, CEO, South Region, Star India, We are in the entertainment space and with changing aspirations and expectations of viewers, we always look to redefine entertainment. Innovation, content variety, spiffy packaging and quality of the channel signal our commitment to Telugu viewing audiences globally. As we enter this new phase, we will continue to delight our consumers with new stories and new programmes that will redefine entertainment in various genres, be it with gold movies or music channels.
Added Star Maa Network EVP and business head Alok Jain, Star Indias Integration with Maa was a testimony to STAR wanting to build and grow in Telugu market. All the Maa network channels underwent refresh on 25 June. We are now poised to take a leap forward. With the new brand name and proposition, we plan to significantly scale up our offerings of all our network channels.
