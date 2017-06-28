

MUMBAI: DTH operator Tata Sky has expanded its partnership with QYOU, a curator of premium web video for multiscreen distribution, to feature the online video content on TV screens.



This feature was previously available through Tata Skys mobile app. Now the broader deal will make QYOUs 24/7 service of online video content and short formats available to 17 million Tata Sky connections across television and mobile.



Incidentally, this is QYOUs largest deployment of its service in a single territory.



Tata Sky chief content officer Arun Unni said, Catering to audiences changing preferences and tastes has always been the core focus for Tata Sky. This will be the first time that subscribers can view short-format content 24×7 on their TV sets on the Tata Sky mobile app. With the burgeoning popularity of online video in India and the incredible depth of unique content in QYOUs archives, it makes complete sense for us to provide this service to our subscriber base.



As part of the agreement, QYOU and Tata Sky will also start to feature content from local creators in India and some of the most popular online videos from the region in order to create highly localised shows that appeal to Indian audiences.



The service will be available on channels #200 (HD) and #201 (SD) on Tata Sky. The content will also be available on the Tata Sky app on live TV and VOD.



QYOU Media CEO and co-founder Curt Marvis stated, India is renowned for being a region filled with tech-savvy young people, who navigate the worlds of internet video and traditional television with complete ease. Having a curated mix of the best digital-first video content at their fingertipswhether theyre watching on a mobile device or via the TV screenmeans that they can enjoy the best of both worlds and never miss a thing. We are proud that our partnership with Tata Sky is evolving and enabling us to make the largest deployment of our channel in a single market to date.



Tata Sky, a joint venture between the Tata Sons and 21st Century Fox, has its footprint spread across 1.5 lakh towns with over 17 million connections.