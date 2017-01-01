Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 06:30 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,700
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 774
- Rep Power
- 97
Ravi Shastri to apply for head coach post
[align=center][/align]
Ravi Shastri, India's former team director, has decided to apply for the position of the national team's head coach, he confirmed to Indian Express on Tuesday (June 27). "Yes, I have decided to apply for the job," he told the daily, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited further applications for the role of head coach post Anil Kumble's decision to step down after differences with skipper Virat Kohli.
Kumble was favoured ahead of Shastri last year and was signed on a one-year contract during which the side beat West Indies before staying unbeaten in their marathon home Test series, which saw as many as 13 matches played against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia. In addition, they won all the limited-overs series - barring a T20I series against West Indies in Florida - before reaching the final of the recently-concluded Champions Trophy in the UK.
Shastri, who had applied for the job even in 2016 after Duncan Fletcher left the spot vacant, rubbished claims that he would send in his application only on assurance of getting the job. The former India captain took on the position of team director between 2014 and 2016 - a period during which, the Indian side reached the semifinals of both the World Cup 2015 and also the World Twenty20 2016.
Kumble opted not to renew his contract following rumours of a rift between him and Kohli, despite the captain denying the truth in them. However, Kumble in a statement, confirmed that he was in the loop of the "reservations" that Kohli had with him continuing as the coach.
Factoring all the recent developments, Shastri seems like the ideal candidate for the post, given that he had shared a affable working relationship with Kohli and his side. So much so that there were reports earlier of Kohli recommending Shastri for the post to the Cricket Advisory Committee.
Until now, the BCCI has officially received five applications, including those of Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)