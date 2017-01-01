Results 1 to 1 of 1
Network18 announces launch of Amplify18
MUMBAI: Media conglomerate Network18 has announced the launch of its entertainment, lifestyle and brand amplification entity, Amplify18.
Amplify18 will leverage the groups pannational television network along with the strong digital properties to drive visibility, awareness and business growth for its clients through innovative advertising and communication formats.
The group has appointed Mayur Parekh as assistant general manager to drive the corporate division. He will report to Puneet Singhvi, head corporate development.
Singhvi said, Network18 is the largest national TV news network with reach spanning 23 states. This combined with the significant audience we aggregate on our digital network gives us a significant ability to drive our clients messaging all across the country. This is a unique positioning and strength that is unparalleled in the news space in India. With Mayur coming on board to lead the initiative, we look forward to leveraging his experience and our reach to create a successful integration and amplification vehicle for clients across domains.
Through Amplify18, the group aims to roll out interesting and relevant brand content and distribution integrations in order to move beyond the current format of advertising being used by brands and organisations to improve brand awareness.
On the new assignment, Parekh stated, This will certainly be an exciting creative stride for me and I am geared up to work alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry. Our goal at Amplify18 is to make branded content business affable and most importantly an entertaining affair for our consumers. My role will be to take it to the next level by growing it aggressively.
Parekh has over 10 years of experience in the media industry. Prior to joining Network18, he was associated with The Times of India where he was in-charge of managing integrated media solutions for brands, events, films and celebrities.
