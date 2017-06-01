Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 02:55 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,698
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 774
- Rep Power
- 96
How to backup your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch on a Windows PC
Personal data stored on smartphones is valuable for almost everyone. This includes contacts, messages, photos, videos, bookmarks, notes and more. There are various ways in which you can backup all this data, and if you own an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, the procedure is even more simple. Unlike Android, where you need to take backup using third-party programs or on cloud, Apple has made the entire procedure quite simple with iTunes.
Apple iTunes works both on macOS and Windows-based PCs. And unlike third-party programs for Android that lets you backup data in bits and pieces, iTunes lets you take a complete, encrypted backup, and also restore it in the same state. The procedure is simple for those who backup their iOS devices on a regular basis, but for those who do it occasionally, or the ones who are doing it for the first time, we have simplified the procedure.
How to backup your iOS device using iTunes on a Windows PC
Step One: To begin with, head over to this link, and download iTunes for your Windows PC. Once the download is complete, go ahead and install it.
Step Two: Open iTunes, click on Account on top, followed by sign-in, and login using your Apple ID credentials. Once that is done, again click on Account -> Authorizations -> Authorize this computer.
Step Three: Now, connect your iOS device to the Windows PC using a lightning cable. Once the device is detected, you will get a pop-up on the screen asking to allow the computer with access to information stored on your iOS device. Click on continue. On you iOS device, you will get a pop-up asking permission simply tap on Trust on your smartphone and that should be it.
Step Four: Once your iOS device is connected, click on the device icon on the top and on the summary page, you will see details such as the storage capacity, used and available storage and more. There is a separate section called Backups, under which you need to click on This computer followed by back up now.
Step Five: Apple also allows you to take encrypted backup of your data, which you can enable by clicking on Encrypt iPhone backup in the backups section. The backup will be saved at a secure location on your Windows PC.
In case your device is lost and you need to restore data to a new phone, or you want to do a factory reset and restore data, connect your iPhone to the PC, and on the summary page click on Restore iPhone on the top section. This will restore your iPhone to the exact condition when you took the backup.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)