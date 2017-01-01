MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Sony Entertainment Television (SET) is set to air a new show, Pehredaar Piya Ki, from 17 July.


Pehredaar Piya Ki will air MondayFriday, at 8.30 pm.


The show will replace Sonys recently launched show Jaat Ki Jugni. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Jaat Ki Jugni was launched in April this year. The show will air its last episode on 14 July.


After building its weekend programming, SET is focusing on structuring its weekday prime-time line-up. The channel is experimenting with different genres of shows.


The ratings of Jaat Ki Jugni have been consistently low, as a result of which the channel has decided to replace it with Pehredaar Piya Ki. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal, the show stars Tejaswi Prakash of Swaragini fame, Afaan Khan and Suyyash Rai in the lead role.


Pehredaar Piya Ki tells the story of an 18-year-old princess named Diya (Tejaswi Prakash) who is married to a 10-year-old prince Ratan Singh (Afaan Khan).


The show projects the sensitive issue of child marriage. It aims to throw light on this social evil and its effect on people.


