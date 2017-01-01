Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:23 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,693
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 774
- Rep Power
- 96
Sony to air new show Pehredaar Piya Ki from 17 July
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Sony Entertainment Television (SET) is set to air a new show, Pehredaar Piya Ki, from 17 July.
Pehredaar Piya Ki will air MondayFriday, at 8.30 pm.
The show will replace Sonys recently launched show Jaat Ki Jugni. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Jaat Ki Jugni was launched in April this year. The show will air its last episode on 14 July.
After building its weekend programming, SET is focusing on structuring its weekday prime-time line-up. The channel is experimenting with different genres of shows.
The ratings of Jaat Ki Jugni have been consistently low, as a result of which the channel has decided to replace it with Pehredaar Piya Ki. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal, the show stars Tejaswi Prakash of Swaragini fame, Afaan Khan and Suyyash Rai in the lead role.
Pehredaar Piya Ki tells the story of an 18-year-old princess named Diya (Tejaswi Prakash) who is married to a 10-year-old prince Ratan Singh (Afaan Khan).
The show projects the sensitive issue of child marriage. It aims to throw light on this social evil and its effect on people.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)