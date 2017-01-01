Results 1 to 1 of 1
Flipkarts Lenovo Mobiles Fest: Lenovo P2 available at Rs 12,999...
Flipkarts Lenovo Mobiles Fest: Lenovo P2 available at Rs 12,999, Lenovo K6 Power at Rs 8,500 exchange offer and more
Flipkart has announced a three-day sale dedicated to some of the most popular Lenovo smartphones. The Lenovo Mobiles Fest kick started today and will be on till June 28. Under the fest, six Lenovo smartphones are available with great discounts and exchange offers. Heres a look at each of them.
Lenovo P2
Read More:
