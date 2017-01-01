Results 1 to 1 of 1
ALTBalaji to be available on Opera TV-powered devices
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms online video-on-demand platform ALTBalaji has announced its content availability on Opera TV.
The association allows all smart TVs, Blu-ray disc players and set-top boxes (STBs) powered by Opera TV to provide instant access to over 250 hours of original content from ALTBalaji.
Simultaneously, ALTBalaji subscribers will now be able to access the service using the Opera TV store.
ALTBalaji COO Sunil Nair said, It gives us immense pleasure to partner Opera TV as our content will be accessible for viewers on smart TVs as well as other platforms like Blu-ray Disc players and STBs. As per statistics, 29% of all TVs are smart TVs and 93% of smart TV owners connect their TV to the internet. The wider offering and the intensive use of video on-demand content fuel this development. Our aim is to provide a seamless and enjoyable user experience through our integration with Opera TV and making available our shows on the connected screens.
ALTBalaji was launched globally on 16 April with six original shows. The app has already clocked more than 3 million downloads and subscribers from over 75 countries.
Opera TV enables OTT through its embedded and cloud software portfolio that is integrated by manufacturers and operators. In the past five years, over 150 million connected TV devices have been enabled by Opera TV, awarding it a global market share of 33% in smart TVs.
We, at Opera TV, are excited to partner ALTBalaji as we share similar objectives of offering a variety of content to end users through state-of-the-art user experiences on the big screen. Digital shows offered by ALTBalaji are rich and resonate well with our existing selection of informative, entertaining and educational content. Today, a majority of our smart TV audience use OTT apps for watching movies and original shows, and this partnership ensures that theyll continue to avail of the best of entertainment through a hassle-free experience, said Opera TV CEO Aneesh Rajaram.
Since its launch, ALTBalaji has associated with several companies including Eros Now and Sony Liv. The OTT platform has also tied up with several payment gateways such as Airtel Payment Banks, PayTM, OlaMoney, Oxigen, PayUMoney, MobiKwik and Fortumo. The platform has also partnered Micromax, Act Fiber Net, Opera TV, Apple, Xstream, Microsoft, Amazon Webseries, Sokrati, Diagnal, Mobiotics, Google and YouTube.
The platform is gearing up to launch 32 new shows in various Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi. The shows span genres such as comedy, drama, thriller, horror and biography.
