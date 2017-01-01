MUMBAI: ‘Wonder Woman’ has become the highest grossing woman-directed movie. The new ‘Transformers’ movie has performed poorly in the US but did really well in China making over $100 million there.



comScore has announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of 25 June, as compiled by the company’s theatrical measurement services.



comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, “Paramount’s ‘Transformers: The Last Knight,’ the fifth installment in the ‘Transformers’ franchise, opened at #1 internationally this weekend grossing $196.2 million from 41 markets for a combined global tally with North America of $265.3 million. Notably, Warner Bros.’ ‘Wonder Woman’ is now the highest grossing movie ever directed by a woman globally with an incredible $652.9 million banked so far.”



Paramount is disappointed at the box office performance of the new ‘Transformers’ movie in the US. Earlier the studio had to do deal with the poor performance of Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Baywatch’. “In the end, our business is global. The global number does matter, and this movie is built for global audiences. We certainly would have liked to see more come out of the domestic market,” Paramount distribution president Megan Colligan told ‘Variety’.



The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order as per data collected as of 25 June, are:



1. Transformers: The Last Knight – Paramount Pictures – $241.5 Million

2. Wonder Woman – Warner Bros. – $45.7 Million

3. Cars 3 – Disney – $37.1 Million

4. The Mummy – Universal – $22.3 Million

5. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – Disney – $13.5 Million

6. Baywatch – Paramount Pictures – $11 Million

7. 47 Meters Down – Multiple – $7.6 Million

8. Despicable Me 3 – Universal – $7.2 Million

9. All Eyez On Me – Multiple – $7 Million

10. Rough Night – Sony – $6.7 Million

11. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – 20th Century Fox – $5.3 Million

12. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 – Disney – $3.6 Million



The top 12 US weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order as per data collected as of 25 June, are:



1. Transformers: The Last Knight – Paramount – $45.3 Million

2. Wonder Woman – Warner Bros. – $25.2 Million

3. Cars 3 – Disney – $25.2 Million

4. 47 Meters Down – Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures – $7.4 Million

5. All Eyez On Me – Lionsgate – $5.8 Million

6. The Mummy – Universal – $5.8 Million

7. Pirates Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – Disney – $5.2 Million

8. Rough Night – Sony – $4.7 Million

9. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – 20th Century Fox – $4.3 Million

10. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 – Disney – $3 Million

11. Beatriz At Dinner – Roadside Attractions – $1.8 Million

12. Megan Leavey – Bleecker Street – $1.2 Million