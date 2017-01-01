Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 01:05 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,686
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 774
- Rep Power
- 96
6 risky password mistakes you should never make
With hackers looking for loopholes to steal your sensitive information, having a strong password becomes even more important. Be it your social media, email or online banking account, your passwords should be hard to crack. But more often than not, people make simple mistakes when creating a password, which makes them vulnerable and easy to crack. Here are six risky password mistakes you should never make.
Avoid simple passwords
Passwords are meant to be both complicated, and yet easy to remember. Some of the worst passwords used by people include 123456, abc1234, football and welcome, among others. Yes, these are easy to create and remember, but they are also the most easiest ones to hack. To keep your accounts safe, avoid having such simple passwords.
Dont use default password everywhere
A lot of us have a bad habit of using a default password for every account. For instance, the password for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Gmail, Yahoo! Mail and more are the same. It may sound like a good idea since you dont have to remember different passwords, but that also opens up another risk. If someone finds about the way you use passwords, they can probably access your accounts. To avoid such a scenario, ensure that you have different passwords for different accounts.
Dont start with an uppercase
Mixing upper and lower cases in a password is a good idea to ensure it is secure, but as far as possible, avoid starting the password with an upper case. Start with a string of letters in lower case and randomly capitalize letters. This also makes for a good and secured password.
Avoid using personal details
To easily remember passwords, a lot of us tend to use passwords such as date-of-birth, vehicle registration number, building name or number, drivers license and so on. However, one can easily try out these combinations and gain access to your account. A good password is one the that should not have any relation to you whatsoever.
Short passwords are a big NO
Often, most of us try to make things simpler, and having a short password is one of them. A lot of websites require you to create a password that is at least six digits in length, but that doesnt necessarily mean it should only be six digits long. Ideally, having a password length of eight characters or more is a good idea. Also, mix and match with numbers, upper and lower case letters to make it more secure.
Avoid patterns
I often prefer using some sort of pattern for passwords as it becomes easier to memorize through the muscle memory. There is nothing wrong in the approach, provided you avoid using letters in sequential form. For instance, avoid passwords like qwertyuiop, asdfghjkl, zxcvbnm, instead, you can use something like awes2348, zsdx4598, limj1289 and so on. It becomes even more important when using four-digit PIN for smartphone lock screens and ATM card passwords.
How to manage passwords
If you are finding it difficult to come up with a strong password, you can use password generators that will randomly generate a password for you, while also making them hard to crack. And for those who are looking for a one-stop shop to manage all your passwords, services such as LastPass, 1Password and Dashlane among others could be a good option.
These services allow you to safely and securely store all your passwords using secured and encrypted system. This will also save your efforts and the need for remembering passwords for all your accounts.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)