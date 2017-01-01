Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 06:42 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,678
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 771
- Rep Power
- 96
GoDaddy launches business email service in India, prices start at Rs 39 per month
Internet domain registrar and web-hosting company GoDaddy on Thursday announced the launch of its new Business Email service for small businesses in India. Available for as low as Rs 39 per month, Business Email is a professional email solution designed to help small businesses with secure, custom email accounts that can be accessed on any desktop or mobile device.
GoDaddys Business Email gives small businesses a more professional look by using their domain name in their email addresses to communicate with customers, said Andrew Low Ah Kee, Executive Vice President, GoDaddy International, in a statement. GoDaddys Business Email, along with 24X7 customer care, helps to ensure that our customers can run their businesses effectively with the benefits of a professional, enterprise-grade email solution, he added.
Business Email delivers a fully-synchronized email experience on mobile, tablet and desktop with IMAP (Internet Message Access Protocol), along with security features and an ad-free email experience. Providing 10GB of storage per mailbox, Business Email eliminates space-sharing between email users. Features also include virus and spam filters blocking over 300 million unwanted, potentially dangerous emails every day.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)