Vodafone offers free Netflix subscription up to 1 year to RED customers
Tapping on the popularity of Netflix in India, Vodafone has announced a new scheme for its postpaid users where it is offering up to one year of free subscription. The offer is available only for Vodafone RED users and the duration of the free Netflix gift varies across eligible RED plans.
Vodafone RED is the companys special postpaid plan under which it offers users a combination of low call rates, SMS, and data. The RED plans start at Rs 499 and go up to Rs 2,999. The Netflix gift, however, is applicable only to plans including RED 1299 Unlimited and above. So for example, if you opt for the RED 1299 Unlimited plan, you will get unlimited local, STD & national roaming, 20GB + 30GB welcome gift, and 100 free SMS, in addition to up to one year of Netflix.
If you are a Vodafone RED subscriber, you can claim the Netflix gift by visiting the official website, shop.vodafone.in, or simply SMS Netflix to 199 to activate the eligible plan. Netflix subscription plans in India start at Rs 500, Rs 600 and Rs 800 per month. However, ultra HD content is available only in the premium plan costing Rs 800/month.
Popularity of the US-based video streaming is evident as per recent reports which indicate that Indians binge watch the most in comparison to global audience. While the global average of binge watching these series is four days, the enthusiastic Indian audience binge watches the Netflix originals in just three days flat, a report on TOI notes.
As part of its expansion plans in India, Netflix has tied up with telecom and DTH operators to integrate its services. The company is already in a strategic partnership with Vodafone, Airtel and Videocon d2h to offer original content. Under the agreement, operators will integrate the Netflix app into their services. Netflix debuted in 2016 and today claims to have more than 93 million members in households around the world and in India. The service has a range of popular series including Narcos, Bloodline, and Marvels Jessica Jones. Recently, Netflix introduced a new feature that allows children to choose their own endings to shows including Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile. The feature will be available for TV and smartphone app as well.
