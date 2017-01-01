Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 09:07 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,672
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 771
- Rep Power
- 96
Gemini TV to launch talk show with Rana Daggubati as host
MUMBAI: Telugu general entertainment channel Gemini TV will air a new talk show, No. 1 Yaari, from 25 June, every Sunday, 8.309.30 pm. No. 1 Yaari will mark the debut of famous South Indian actor Rana Daggubati on television. He will host the show.
No. 1 Yaari is created by McDowells No.1 Luxury Soda by United Spirits, in collaboration with Mindshare and GroupM.
Mindshare South Asia CEO Prasanth Kumar said, Friendship and brotherhood are one of the most beautiful bonds in ones life that needs to be relished in this fast pace world. There could not be a better idea than celebrating the same through this show which is Indias first celebrity chat show which will raise a toast to celebratefriendship. Bringing this live is exciting. Its a great platform for the brand. We at Mindshare recognise the consumer tastes as triggers to customising content. We are looking forward to making this bigger. Thanks to all our partners who have been a great encouragement in this journey.
The show brings together for the first time as guests, Tollywood stars and their real-life BFFs, who will share their behind-the-door secrets, friendship-defining moments and play interesting games with Daggubati, while the fans will be treated to some never-seen-before videos and the audience, get to ask their favourite stars questions to know them better.
Daggubati said, No. 1 Yaari celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and friendship. Friends have always been a strong support system throughout my personal journey. Although stars are public figures, they always have a private side, which they manage to keep under wraps. It will be fun to uncover their wild sides and reveal how their friendships have shaped their uniqueness on the show.
The shows production is managed by Sprint Telefilms and is being directed by Sanjeev K Kumar. Kumar has previously been associated with successful shows like Jabardasth, Dhee, Cash N Kevvu Kabaddi and has won various awards for his work.
United Spirits Ltd SVP of marketing Subroto Geed said, Joining hands with people who matter and curating a show that is all about bonds that last was always on our agenda. No. 1 Yaari by Mc Dowells No. 1 Luxury Soda aims to cater to the need for interesting content on television. To co-produce a show about a bond that brings about the biggest change in ones life, we hope our audience go on to rekindle their yaaris and reach out to their long-lost friends, often lost in our fast-paced lives. Also with this we look to take a step forward in creating more engaging content to connect and engage with the youth today!
Viewers will be able to catch the extended version of the episode on the Viu app exclusively.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)