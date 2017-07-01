Results 1 to 1 of 1
Airtel to extend free data offer for postpaid users by 3 months
NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel, Indias top telco is extending its free data offer, namely Airtel Surprises, for three more months, the companys chief executive Gopal Vittal said in a mail to postpaid customers.
Under this offer, the Sunil Mittal-led telco has been offering free 10GB 4G data every month to post-paid users.
The new extension can be seen aimed at ring fencing high-value postpaid users and stop potential port out requests in the wake of intense competition from Reliance Jio.
"Now as the monsoons approach, we are sending another shower of data your way. I am delighted to share that we are extending the data surprise by another 3 months. Now you get the extra data for 3 more billing cycles. All you need to do is claim your surprise on My Airtel app after 1st July, 2017," Vittals mail reads.
Airtel had earlier launched new international roaming rates for ts travelling customers to ensure that they are protected from bill shocks. For instance, if an Airtel customer is traveling to Singapore and hasnt activated any pack. For this destination, Airtel's daily pack costs Rs 499, and includes unlimited incoming calls, free data, SMS and calls to India. If daily usage exceeds Rs 499, Airtel will automatically activate the Rs 499 pack at no added cost.
If usage charges are less than Rs 499, a customer will only be charged based on the rates that are applicable.
Bharti Airtel Friday launched digital customer care platform in 11 vernacular languages.
*121# Digital Care is a quick and easy to use platform for Airtel prepaid customers to get basic information like balance amount and recharge validity, and details of last few transactions, the Gurgaon-based telco in a statement said.
Besides Hindi, the service is available in Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Oriya and Assamese which according to the company help millions of Airtel prepaid mobile customers across the country to access the service.
Customers simply need to dial *121# from their mobile phones and access an easy to navigate menu on their mobile screens to get their account related information in a matter of seconds.
With this initiative, the telco said that there would be no need to wait to speak to a customer care executive or visit an Airtel retail store for basic queries.
