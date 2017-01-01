Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 04:40 PM #1
- Join Date
- Jun 2017
- Location
- tirupur
- Posts
- 1
- Thanks (Given)
- 0
- Thanks (Received)
- 0
- Rep Power
- 0
good. signal but no channel in freedish
dear friends ,
In my dd free dish all tps have good signal above. 45%but no channels except vantage Gujarat ,dishtv. Fta channels are coming. Only problem is l am search. With 11090v 29500 of ddfd frequency it scan 11090H30000 channels it is dishtv frequency .what's the problem ?in my so or lnb,pls help.
Sivasakthi
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)