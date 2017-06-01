Results 1 to 1 of 1
Intex Tower Speaker range launched, prices start at Rs 11,400
IT accessories manufacturer Intex Technologies has unveiled its new affordable range of 2.0 Tower Speakers. The IT-12006 FMUB and IT-12005 SUFB speakers are priced at Rs 11,400 and Rs 11,600, respectively.
We have pioneered in introducing the widest range of affordable yet high-tech speakers over the years, said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies, in a statement.
The new range of speakers sport USB port, Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in FM tuner and remote controls. The speakers come with AUX audio input compatible with DVD/PC/LCD TV. The IT-12005 SUFB supports SD card slot too. The devices can be operated via floor dancing display lights. Intex now has eight models of Tower Speakers.
