ISRO crosses double century mark in launching foreign satellites
The Indian space agency crossed the double century mark in launching foreign satellites by putting into orbit 29 satellites belonging to overseas customers. The rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) put into orbit 29 nano satellites from 14 countries Austria, Belgium, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and the US.
The rockets main cargo was Indias 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation with a design life of five years. One of the 30 co-passenger satellites was an India nano satellite NIUSAT.
According to S. Rakesh the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Antrix Corp, ISRO has launched 180 foreign satellites excluding Fridays launch. Antrix Corp is the commercial arm of ISRO.
