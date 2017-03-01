The Indian space agency crossed the double century mark in launching foreign satellites by putting into orbit 29 satellites belonging to overseas customers. The rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) put into orbit 29 nano satellites from 14 countries  Austria, Belgium, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and the US.


The rockets main cargo was Indias 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation with a design life of five years. One of the 30 co-passenger satellites was an India nano satellite NIUSAT.


According to S. Rakesh the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Antrix Corp, ISRO has launched 180 foreign satellites excluding Fridays launch. Antrix Corp is the commercial arm of ISRO.


