Colors Bangla to launch two family dramas from 26 June
MUMBAI: Colors Bangla is all set to launch two engaging family shows, Kajalata and Gachkouto, from 26 June.
Kajalata will air at 6 pm, every Monday to Saturday, whereas Gachkouto is slotted at 10 pm, every Monday to Friday.
Said Colors Bangla and Colors Odia business head Rahul Chakravarti, We are constantly looking to redefine the entertainment equation for our audience. While filling the gap of the ever-growing demand for quality content, Colors Bangla celebrates the spirit and fervour of todays woman. Kajalata and Gachkouto have been handpicked keeping in mind the variety and freshness to add to our bouquet of shows, that will be enjoyed equally by individuals as well as families.
Kajalata is a story of two girls from Krishnapur, Kajol and Lata, with strikingly opposite personalities. Residing within the same compound in houses opposite to each other, both hail from a strong family background yet with dissimilar upbringing. Kajalata narrates the intriguing encounters between the families of Kajal and Lata, who are destined to meet at the crossroads of harmony and animosity.
Producer of the show Raj Chakraborty said, Kajalata is an absolute family drama that will articulate an elaborate tale of family conflicts. The show orbits around the rivalry between families, their conflicts, and how they emerge from even the most difficult situations. Kajalata makes for an engaging as well as relatable story that audiences will enjoy with their families.
Produced by Magic Moments, Gachkouto follows the tragic story of a young girl Mohor played by Mishmee Das, who loses her innocence, along with the loss of her mother. With dimming hope, Mohor travels to the city of Kolkata in search of her father, who is living happily with his family. At the arrival of Mohor at his doorsteps, he faces the dilemma to accept her as his daughter! But will Mohor finally find solace? Will she finally be happy?
Magic Moments Motion Pictures Saibal Banerjee said, Gachkouto is the unique story of a daughter, who was born in a world that echoed the enchanting sound of thumris, khayals and tappas. Despite the never-ending chaos in her life, this riveting journey of Mohor to earn acceptance from her father and to create an identity of her own, will not only keep viewers intrigued but stir them to never give in to impediments in life.
