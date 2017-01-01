Results 1 to 1 of 1
Bharti Airtel launches digital customer service in local languages
NEW DELHI: Market leader Bharti Friday launched digital customer care platform in 11 vernacular languages.
*121# Digital Care is a quick and easy to use platform for Airtel prepaid customers to get basic information like balance amount and recharge validity, and details of last few transactions, the Gurgaon-based telco in a statement said.
Besides Hindi, the service is available in Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Oriya and Assamese which according to the company help millions of Airtel prepaid mobile customers across the country to access the service.
Customers simply need to dial *121# from their mobile phones and access an easy to navigate menu on their mobile screens to get their account related information in a matter of seconds.
With this initiative, the telco said that there would be no need to wait to speak to a customer care executive or visit an Airtel retail store for basic queries.
This innovation will add to the overall service delivery experience. *121# Digital Care is already popular among our pre-paid customers given its ease of use, convenience and the introduction of regional languages will further lower the barrier to self-care adoption for basic information, Sarang Kanade, Director Customer Experience, Bharti Airtel said.
Kanade added that the growing penetration of mobile devices with regional language support would accelerate the adoption of this platform.
Bharti Airtel serves more than 275 million mobile customers across India, of which 93.7% are prepaid customers.
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
