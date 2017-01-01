Results 1 to 1 of 1
Vodafone to provide exclusive data offers on OnePlus 5 smartphone
NEW DELHI: Vodafone India will offer 45 GB 3G/4G additional data exclusively on OnePlus 5 smartphone, according to the company.
Indias second-largest telco has partnered with Chinese device firm OnePlus to introduce this special offer for all the customers buying the flagship OnePlus 5 smartphone.
OnePlus 5 users can avail the 45 GB offer for 5 months and a 3-month free subscription of Vodafone Play on recharge of 1 GB and above, the Mumbai-based telco in a statement Friday said.
The Vodafone Red customers will be eligible for an additional benefit of 30GB through My Vodafone App. The telco stores in Delhi and Bengaluru will provide live experience of OnePlus 5 to customers.
OnePlus 5 was launched Thursday at an event in Mumbai at a price of Rs 32,999 for the 6GB/64GB and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The device will be available on e-commerce portal Amazon.
The Chinese handset is backed by Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 chipset which uses a 10 nanometre process. A highlight of OnePlus 5 is its dual rear camera with LED flash and a 16 MP front camera.
