Colors Super recreates Kannada version of hit show Naagin
MUMBAI: Kannada GEC Colors Super is creating a Kannada version of Colors popular Hindi show Naagin.
The recreated version is entitled Naagakannike and will be aired from 26 June, every Monday to Friday, at 7.30 pm
The show revolves around the protagonist Shivani a Naagin, played by Adithi Prabhudev, who ventures on the quest to avenge the murder of her parents while protecting the nagmani. In her pursuit to find the killers, Shivani falls in love with Preetham, played by Shivakumar. Entangled in her mist to get revenge and her feelings for Preetham, Shivani will be facing the penultimate choice of her existence.
Colors Super programming head Vaishnavi HS said, The Kannada GEC industry has been growing exponentially, with a wider variety of content and the viewers being spoilt for choice. At Colors Super, we primarily focus our efforts on avoiding monotony and only providing innovative and more engaging content for our viewers. Supernatural thrillers have been experimented by many and appreciated as well, but with Naagakannike we have raised the bar by working with the best technicians and meeting top industry standards in terms of scale and production.
Colors Super fiction head Sudhanva Deraje added, Naagakannike is unlike another mystical thriller, with a gripping storyline, an eminent ensemble cast, along with an experienced and distinguished crew that makes for a spectacle and a very entertaining show. We have carefully crafted Naagakannike to suit the viewers preferences and are certain that the show will receive a lot of adulation.
