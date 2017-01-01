Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sony, WWE to launch weekly Hindi show on 25 June
MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has partnered WWE to launch a new weekly Hindi show, WWE Sunday Dhamaal, beginning 25 June.
The two-hour show, which will replace Raw Sunday Dhamaal, will air in Hindi on Sony Max from 8 pm. It will air in English on Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD on Sunday at 10 am. The show features the best action and family-friendly entertainment from WWEs flagship programmes Raw and SmackDown.
WWE Sunday Dhamaal will be presented by well-known television personalities Salil Acharya and Madonna Tixeira, and include exclusive features giving Indian fans a unique, localiaed WWE experience beyond Raw and SmackDown each week.
Fans will be able to engage with WWE Sunday Dhamaal through social media in a segment called Debate of the Week. Viewers can share their opinions on Facebook and Twitter, and the best posts will be displayed on-air. The weekly show will also include trivia contests with chances to win WWE merchandise. WWE fans from the world of sports and Bollywood will also appear as special guests.
SPN senior EVP and Head movie, music clusters and Sab TV Neeraj Vyas said, WWE fuels the most dedicated audience around the world and has a huge fan following. With Sony Maxs mass appeal and wide reach, and with action entertainment gaining immense popularity among the audience, we made the decision to telecast WWE Sunday Dhamaal on the channel. WWE has had a long-standing connection with India, and we are sure the show will enjoy a good following.
WWE India VP and GM Sheetesh Srivastava said, We are excited to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India to bring our passionate fans new and localised content featuring all their favourite WWE Superstars. WWE Sunday Dhamaal gives our massive fan base in India a customized version of WWEs blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment from Raw and SmackDown every week.
