MUMBAI: Disney Indias action movie channel UTV Action will don a new logo with the channel premiere of Marvels Avengers: The Age of Ultron on 24 June at 9 pm.


The new avatar is keeping in line with the channels promise and philosophy of offering unadulterated high octane content.


The comprehensive look of the channel will bring in the essence of new age action, packed with edgy content and refreshed look that will engage with the viewers. The channel continues with the brand tagHai Dum, which will encompass the essence of Hai Josh, Hai Junoon, Hai Dum!


UTV Action is known for airing Hindi-dubbed Bollywood and Hollywood action flicks. The channel is home to Disneys global franchise Marvel.


Earlier, UTV Action had premiered Marvel movies such as The Iron Man series, The Avengers, Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor with Hindi dubbing.


The Avengers: The Age of Ultron premiere will be followed by a channel premiere on 25 June on UTV Movies, the companys Hindi movie channel.


The channel will continue to showcase it action content across four blocks. The Action Mahasangram block showcases the movie of the month. Kung Fu Khiladi is a dedicated block for Kung Fu movies. Actionz
ade is a one-stop destination for Marvel Cinematic Universe while Golibaaz is the prime-time movie block.


Apart from being just a huge box-office hit, Marvels Avengers: Age of Ultron was one of the most anticipated sequels in India, with the film releasing a week before it released in the US. The film was released across 1,500 + screens in four languagesEnglish, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film performed phenomenally well with its dubbed Hindi version.


Avengers: Age of Ultron is the second highest grossing movie for Disney India after the live action adventure The Jungle Book with the lifetime gross box office collection of Rs 109 crore. Avengers: Age of Ultron is the sixth highest grossing of all time in the Indian market for Hollywood movies.


Disney Indias Consumer Products business had collaborated with 50 brands across categories including apparel, accessories, toys, home and many more to bring alive the Marvel Super Hero action. It was one of the highest brand associations for any Hollywood film in India in 2015. Some of the brands that came on board were Liberty, Myntra, Funskool, Max, Pantaloons, Tupperware, Kinder Joy, Amazon, Hamleys and Landmark.


