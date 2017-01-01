Results 1 to 1 of 1
UTV Action to don new colours with Avengers: The Age of Ultron premiere on 24 June
MUMBAI: Disney Indias action movie channel UTV Action will don a new logo with the channel premiere of Marvels Avengers: The Age of Ultron on 24 June at 9 pm.
The new avatar is keeping in line with the channels promise and philosophy of offering unadulterated high octane content.
The comprehensive look of the channel will bring in the essence of new age action, packed with edgy content and refreshed look that will engage with the viewers. The channel continues with the brand tagHai Dum, which will encompass the essence of Hai Josh, Hai Junoon, Hai Dum!
UTV Action is known for airing Hindi-dubbed Bollywood and Hollywood action flicks. The channel is home to Disneys global franchise Marvel.
Earlier, UTV Action had premiered Marvel movies such as The Iron Man series, The Avengers, Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor with Hindi dubbing.
The Avengers: The Age of Ultron premiere will be followed by a channel premiere on 25 June on UTV Movies, the companys Hindi movie channel.
The channel will continue to showcase it action content across four blocks. The Action Mahasangram block showcases the movie of the month. Kung Fu Khiladi is a dedicated block for Kung Fu movies. Actionz
ade is a one-stop destination for Marvel Cinematic Universe while Golibaaz is the prime-time movie block.
Apart from being just a huge box-office hit, Marvels Avengers: Age of Ultron was one of the most anticipated sequels in India, with the film releasing a week before it released in the US. The film was released across 1,500 + screens in four languagesEnglish, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film performed phenomenally well with its dubbed Hindi version.
Avengers: Age of Ultron is the second highest grossing movie for Disney India after the live action adventure The Jungle Book with the lifetime gross box office collection of Rs 109 crore. Avengers: Age of Ultron is the sixth highest grossing of all time in the Indian market for Hollywood movies.
Disney Indias Consumer Products business had collaborated with 50 brands across categories including apparel, accessories, toys, home and many more to bring alive the Marvel Super Hero action. It was one of the highest brand associations for any Hollywood film in India in 2015. Some of the brands that came on board were Liberty, Myntra, Funskool, Max, Pantaloons, Tupperware, Kinder Joy, Amazon, Hamleys and Landmark.
