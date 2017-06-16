Results 1 to 1 of 1
BSNL launched One Month Free Rental & 100% discount on Installation Charges..
BSNL launched One Month Free Rental & 100% discount on Installation Charges to bring back old Landline, Broadband customers on PAN India basis
As per the latest information, BSNL will be providing 100% discount on installation charges & one month free rental to its disconnected landline / broadband / combo customers. The scheme will be available for a period of 90 days from 16-06-2017 in all the telecom circles.
Details of Add On Promotional Scheme to bring back BSNL Landline customers : Available in all telecom circles from 16-06-2017 to 13-09-2017
BSNL has decided to offer the following promotional scheme to bring back CLSNP (Closed due to Non-payment of bills) Landline & Broadband customers for a period of 90 days on PAN India basis. The detail is as follows:
*Waive off 100% installation charges on re-connection for Landline/Broadband/Combo customers.
*Waive off first month Fixed Monthly charges on re-connection for Landline/Broadband/Combo customers.
Customers may clear all outstanding dues to claim this offer. The above tariff order will be applicable from 16-06-2017 on PAN India basis for a period of 90 days. Customers booking new BSNL landline / broadband connection during the above period will get One Month Free Service + Free Installation charges (Rs 600/-for Landline connections, Rs 250 for Broadband connections, Rs 850 for Combo connections).
Credit: Keralatelecom
