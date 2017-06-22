Results 1 to 1 of 1
BSNL Offers 500MB Free Data with all new and MNP Port-In customers..
BSNL Offers 500MB Free Data with all new and MNP Port-In customers under Mithram prepaid mobile plan up to 20th September 2017
Happy news to all new & MNP Port-In customers of BSNL as the PSU has announced the extension of its promotional Free Data Offer till 20th September 2017.
As reported earlier, BSNL launched 500MB free data offer for all new and MNP Port-In customers in Mithram Plan. The scheme is expiring on 22-06-2017. Now based on the encouraging response from customers, BSNL has decided to extend the scheme further for a period of 90 days from 23-06-2017 to 20-09-2017.
BSNL's 500MB free data offer is exclusively available for its prepaid mobile customers in Kerala Circle till 20th September 2017. A new / MNP Port-In customer in Mithram plan has to consume 500MB free data within 30 days after activation.
BSNL already offers 1GB free data for new and MNP customers in Freedom prepaid plan & Student Special prepaid plan. Customers opting other prepaid mobile plans like - Per Second plan, Per Minute plan, Pyari Jodi plan etc may get 350MB free data bundled with plan voucher as Welcome Offer. BSNL's Welcome Offer of 350MB Free Data is available for BSNL prepaid mobile customers in all telecom circles till 28-08-2017.
Credit: Keralatelecom..__________________________________________
