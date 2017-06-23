Hello & Welcome to our community. Is this your first visit? Register
    India tour of West Indies 2017 - Matches updates/results

    Full Fixtures:


    Re: India tour of West Indies 2017 - Matches updates/results

    1st ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 23rd June, 2017


    Play scheduled to start 1:00 PM GMT 9:00 AM LOCAL 6:30 PM IST


    Teams:


    India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik


    Windies (From): Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Kesrick Williams, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Alzarri Joseph, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins
