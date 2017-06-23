Results 1 to 2 of 2
India tour of West Indies 2017 - Matches updates/results
Full Fixtures:
Re: India tour of West Indies 2017 - Matches updates/results
1st ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 23rd June, 2017
Play scheduled to start 1:00 PM GMT 9:00 AM LOCAL 6:30 PM IST
Teams:
India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli(c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik
Windies (From): Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Kesrick Williams, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Alzarri Joseph, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins

