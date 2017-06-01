Results 1 to 1 of 1
How to hide your private photos and videos on Android
Our Android smartphones can store a lot of data, right from photos and videos to documents and more. And with smartphone cameras now becoming more capable, a lot of us often click tons of photos and videos on different occasions. Now, there are times when our parents, friends or colleagues take our smartphones and directly start looking into the photo gallery. This is exactly the time you wish you had an option of hiding your private photos.
On an Android smartphone, there are a number of ways in which you can hide your private photos and videos. Some smartphone manufacturers include Secure folder or app protection using PIN, Pattern or fingerprint lock to restrict unauthorized access to your private data. In case such an option is not available, you can download apps from Play Store that allow you to do that, or there is a manual trick too. Lets take a quick look at these options.
Secure folder on Samsung smartphones
Samsung has included a Secure Folder on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, whereas the app is also available to download on Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. Powered by Knox, the app creates an encrypted space on your smartphone, allowing you to not only save your private photos and videos, but also apps and other private data.
Moving photos, videos and data to secure folder is very easy. Simply head over to the Gallery app, select the photos and videos, tap on the three dots on the top-right corner, and tap on move to secure folder. In case of documents, you can do that from the file managers, whereas for apps, you can do that from the app drawer by pressing-and-holding the app, and then tapping on the move to secure folder.
Lock photos on LG smartphones
Just like Samsung, LG has also included its version of secure folder in the form of content lock on flagship smartphones such as G5, G6, V10, V20 and others. To be able to move photos and videos to this folder, you need to head over to Settings -> Fingerprints & security -> Content lock. To move photos and videos to this folder, open Gallery, select photos, tap on the three dots on top-right, followed by more and then tap on lock. To view these files, tap on the three dots in the Gallery app, and tap on show locked files.
Manually create a hidden folder
Android smartphones also come with the ability to hide folders, but you will need a good file manager to be able to do that. You can use third-party file mangers such as ES File Explorer, Astro File Manager, File Commander, to name a few.
Now, open file manager and create a folder that starts with a period (.) followed by name, for instance .myfiles. Now, move all your photos and videos to this folder, and they wont show up in your gallery app. However, to access these photos and videos, you will have to go to the file manager and open the folder to access these files. Alternatively, you can also head to the folder where your photos are stored, and create a file named (.nomedia), and those photos wont show up in the gallery.
Using apps to lock down your content
Lastly, there are apps such as Vaulty, Gallery Lock Lite and AppLock among others that let you hide your photos and apps. Apps like Gallery Lock Lite and Vaulty let you choose photos and videos that need to be locked down, and you can set a password or PIN to unlock and access your files. In case of AppLock, you can hide the entire app and access it either using the fingerprint scanner, pattern or PIN.
