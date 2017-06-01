Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sony Max bringing back popular property Action Super Kings
MUMBAI: Hindi movie channel Sony Max is set to bring back its popular property Action Super Kings featuring Hindi-dubbed South Indian movies
The property will air from 24 June to 29 July, every Saturday, at 8 pm.
Action Super Kings will showcase world television premieres of blockbuster movies every weekend in prime-time slots.
With Action Super Kings, Sony Max will be premiering movies that feature a blend of action, romance and comedyfrom Jr NTR trying to save the environment from being destroyed in Janta Garage to Vijay playing an honest cop who goes to any extent to save his daughter in Therii to Pawan Kayan standing up for the weaker sections in society in Katamaryudu.
