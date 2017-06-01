MUMBAI: Hindi movie channel Sony Max is set to bring back its popular property Action Super Kings featuring Hindi-dubbed South Indian movies


The property will air from 24 June to 29 July, every Saturday, at 8 pm.


Action Super Kings will showcase world television premieres of blockbuster movies every weekend in prime-time slots.


With Action Super Kings, Sony Max will be premiering movies that feature a blend of action, romance and comedyfrom Jr NTR trying to save the environment from being destroyed in Janta Garage to Vijay playing an honest cop who goes to any extent to save his daughter in Therii to Pawan Kayan standing up for the weaker sections in society in Katamaryudu.





