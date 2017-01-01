Results 1 to 1 of 1
Zee TV to premiere Raees on 25 June
MUMBAI: After airing Aamir Khans 2016 hit film Dangal, Hindi GEC Zee TV is all set to premiere Shah Rukh Khans 2017 blockbuster Raees. The film will premiere on 25 June at 12 noon.
The movie is a star-studded extravaganza with Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is set in the hinterlands of Gujarat and narrates the story of a clever bootlegger whose business is challenged by a tough cop.
The film captures the journey of Raees who, as a child, learns the tricks of the liquor smuggling business and later decides to branch out on his own once he grows up. In an age-old war with the IPS officer Majmudar (Niwazudin Siddique), a dangerous cat-and-mouse chase starts when Majmudar gets transferred to the same city as Raees.
Intoxicated by success and power, Raees not only reaches unimaginable heights but is also drawn into dirty politics, earning him countless enemies. His final consignment turns out to be a betrayal by those closest to him.
