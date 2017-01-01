Results 1 to 1 of 1
OMG! Yeh Mera India returns to History TV18 for a 3rd season
MUMBAI: Infotainment broadcaster History TV18 is set to air the third season of OMG! Yeh Mera India from 29 June.
OMG! Yeh Mera India has witnessed two seasons and has brought forth stories from across India. The show will continue to be hosted by comedy king Krushna Abhishek.
The third season will showcase yet another set of unique stories from across India like an orphanage for animals like leopards, jackals, crocodile and porcupines; a barber who cuts and styles hair by igniting it with a gas lighter; and a physically challenged ace-cyclist.
The 10 part series promises to enthrall audiences. The stories are as inspiring as they are difficult to believe. From a 68-year-old man who practices yoga everyday on cliff edges, to a passionate clownselor helping recuperating children in hospitals, to free Wi-Fi offered to people disposing thrash responsibly, these bizarre stories offer a unique window into an India that never fails to amaze.
Abhishek said, The journey with History TV18 and OMG! Yeh Mera India has been incredible. It is one of my favourite shows and is also very close to my heart. With season three we continue to show some unique talent across the country.
