Thread: Now stay in touch with friends using WhatsApp, Messenger and other services from a single window
Now stay in touch with friends using WhatsApp, Messenger and other services from a single window
In the late 90s, when the internet had just made its way in India, there were only a handful of instant messaging services such as Yahoo! Messenger, MSN Messenger, AOL, ICQ and Jabber to name a few. However, today, the modern world has a big messaging problem there are too many apps and services, and its difficult to get away with just one.
Personally, I constantly find myself switching between three messaging apps daily. I use Slack for work, WhatsApp to connect with school and college friends, and Facebook Messenger to connect with some friends. I also end up using Google Hangouts from time to time. Even though its a part of my daily routine, this gets a little frustrating as I constantly keep four tabs open on Google Chrome for these messaging services.
If you also, like me, use more than one instant messaging service to keep in touch with your work colleagues, family and friends, theres a solution to get all of them under one Window. For Google Chrome users, there is an app called All-in-one messenger, which you can download and install from here.
All-in-one messenger is a web-based chat app which integrates over 30 instant messaging platforms to ease things for you. Besides letting you log in to multiple accounts all in a single window, you can login to multiple accounts on the same platform. So, if you use a dual SIM phone and have two WhatsApp accounts linked to your phone numbers, you dont need to log in and out to access the secondary account.
Besides having all accounts in one window, you can also enable notifications when you receive a message, and reply in a single click. The app interface is clean, and the home screen has icons of the available messaging service platforms. These include Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack, Skype, Yahoo! Messenger, Google Hangouts, Telegram WeChat and Steam Chat among others.
To add an account, simply tap on the respective icon, and you will be taken through the setup procedure. In case of Google Hangouts, Skype, Facebook Messenger and Slack, you need to login with your user ID and password. In case of WhatsApp, you need to scan the QR Code, just like you do for WhatsApp Web.
Once you have added the accounts, the home page will show the enabled messengers on top. Just besides the enabled messenger accounts, you have notification and mute icons allowing you to disable notifications and mute sounds.
All the running services appear in a tab format and you can easily switch between them. To delete one of the accounts, click on the Settings icon on the top left, and then click on the enabled messaging service, followed by the delete button.
For those who are looking for a native app that does the same, you can download Franz from here. The app is available on Windows, Mac and Linux OS platforms. Messenger services on the platform as app are same as the All-in-one Messenger. Only difference is that you dont need to start the Chrome browser and run the app to be able to connect to multiple IM services.
