OnePlus 5 Launched, featuring dual-camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC
As expected and after many weeks of speculation, leaks and official teasers, the OnePlus 5 has been launched globally today. There are two variants that will go on sale; a 6GB RAM/64GB storage option and an 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. US pricing has been revealed, with the phone priced at $479 (approximately Rs 31,000) for the 6GB/64GB variant and $499 (approximately Rs 32,300) for the 8GB/128GB variant. The phone will be officially launched in India on June 22, with sales expected to commence on the same day on Amazon.in, and India pricing will be revealed then. The OnePlus 5 is the successor to 2016s OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, and the latter will remain on sale in India for the time being despite the launch and availability of the OnePlus 5.
Notably, this is the most expensive smartphone by OnePlus to date, and marks a significant departure from its roots as being a flagship killer device that offered high-end hardware at a low price. Although priced considerably lower than flagship devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, Sony and LG, the OnePlus 5 no longer falls within affordable levels. The phone will be available in two color variants: slate gray and midnight black, and comes with Android 7.1.1 out of the box with Oxygen OS 4.5.0 on top.
OnePlus 5 Specifications, features
As has been detailed in the various stories and rumors that have been floating around in the build-up to the launch, the biggest feature of the phone is its dual-camera setup at the rear. With a 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensor at the back, the phone is capable of up to 2X optical zoom using the 20-megapixel telephoto lens, and can also use data from the two sensors to create a depth-of-field effect, similar to Apples Portrait Mode.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, which is fabricated on the 10nm process and comes with eight custom Kyro cores providing the processing power. Internal storage and RAM vary according to the version you buy, with the lower-priced variant offering 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the higher-priced variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The OnePlus 5 has a 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED screen, a 3,300mAh battery with support for the Dash Charge fast-charging format by OnePlus. Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi ac and universal LTE band and VoLTE support are also present. The smartphone will be available on or soon after launch in select markets around the world, including United States, Canada, much of Europe, China, Hong Kong and India.
Source:

