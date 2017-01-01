Results 1 to 1 of 1
ALTBalaji launches comedy show Pammi Aunty
MUMBAI: OTT platform ALTBalaji has launched a comedy show Pammi Aunty. The digital show will showcase Pammi Aunty aka Ssumier Pasricha and her maddening dysfunctional family. The highlight of the yet-to-be named show is the fact that all the characters are played by Ssumier Pasricha himself.
The entertainment dose of ALTBalajis new show is manifold as it is a riotous extension of Pammi Aunty. Her America returned son Timmi, fireball draped maid Shanti Shole and one amusing neighbour Kishori Lal will add zest to the antics of Pammi Aunty.
After launching the stand-up comedy playlist, ALTBalaji is enduring the tradition of bringing laughter to its viewers with this show. The character of Pammi Aunty is loved and the videos are shared endlessly on social media; her funny anecdotes on life and people has been a source of enjoyment for the masses.
Speaking on the show, Ssumier Pasricha said, ALTBalaji has been a perfect platform to bring this show to the audience. The most exciting part is that I get to enact four characters in one show; it is once in a lifetime opportunity for any actor. The entire show is Ektas vision and it was her idea for me to play multiple roles. It would be interesting for viewers to see hysterical relationship dynamics between the members of this family. I am fortunate to get this opportunity and excited to begin shooting.
ALTBalaji is currently available in 75 + countries and promises to offer 250+ hours of original, exclusive content to its subscribers. It has watch time of more than 100 million minutes so far.
The app had over 3 million downloads across iOS and Android users and was recently the No.3 top grossing iTune app in the entertainment section in India.
