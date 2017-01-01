Results 1 to 1 of 1
Aircel offers 1 GB of 3G data at Rs 3 in J&K
NEW DELHI: Aircel is now offering 1GB 3G data from 7 am to 9 am for just Rs 3 through its new Good Morning Pack for its J&K circle.
To avail this offer, customers need to dial *121*100# from their number.
Data usage has increased exponentially across all customer segments, especially with students and working professionals, who are spending most of their time on smartphones during the morning hours for video streaming, download movies, music & games, chatting and social networking," said Prashant Chaudhari, Circle Business Head-J&K, Aircel.
