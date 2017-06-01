Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 03:14 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,615
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 95
ZTE Nubia M2 Play with Snapdragon 435 SoC, 3GB RAM launched: Specifications and features
In a low-key launch, ZTEs baby brand has launched the successor in its M series. Called the Nubia M2 Play, the smartphone follows the Nubia M2 and Nubia M2 Lite, both of which debuted this year in March. However, while the listing does make the Nubia M2 Play official, the pricing and availability of the smartphone is still unclear. Its not even sure if the smartphone will make it to the Indian market or not.
Nubia M2 Play specifications and features
From what the listing reveals, the new Nubia smartphone is thinner, stronger and faster, as claims the tagline on the website. If we analyse that tagline, the Nubia M2 Play is 7.9mm thick, which is not exactly a very thin phone. Nonetheless, moving on to the design, the smartphone features a metal build with a double diamond edge-cut frame, which the company states adds strength to the smoother finish. The front of the device makes use of 2.5D glass for its 5.5-inch display, which has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and a 274 ppi.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage, which expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card. For photography, the Nubia M2 Play features a 13-megapixel rear camera, which features a Sony CMOS lens, an f/2.2 aperture, and supports a number of features including Beauty mode, HDR 4.0 and anti-shake. On the other hand, the front-facing camera is a 5-megapixel sensor, with an f/2.4 aperture, an 84-degree wide angle, and makes use of various beauty modes for selfies.
Connectivity options include, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, a microUSB charge port, and it comes bundles with a USB Type-C adapter in the box. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, by way of Nubia UI 5.0, the smartphone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery.
Just to draw perspective, the Nubia M2, the first in the M-series, features a 5.5-inch AMOLED FHD display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla glass on top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, which is accompanied with 4GB RAM. The smartphone was launched in two variants, one with 64GB storage option and the other with 128GB on-board ROM. Both the variants come the option to expand storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.
For photography, the Nubia M2 sport a 13-megapixel dual-rear camera set up, with a combination of a monochrome and an RGB lens. Up front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone runs nubia UI 4.0 coupled with Android Marshmallow OS out-of-the-box, and is fuelled by a 3,630mAh juicer and supports NeoCharge fast charging technology. The dual-SIM smartphone is 4G LTE compliant. The nubia M2 is also yet to make it to India, and is expected to be priced in the Rs 30,000 segment.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)