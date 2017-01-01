Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 03:04 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,615
- Thanks (Given)
- 314
- Thanks (Received)
- 766
- Rep Power
- 95
Zee Studio to premiere Mechanic Resurrection on 25 June
MUMBAI: English movie channel Zee Studio will air Mechanic Resurrection on 25 June at 12 pm and 8 pm.
The action thriller features Jason Statham, Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones. Statham reprises his role as Arthur Bishop in the sequel to the 2011 action thriller The Mechanic.
The movie revolves around a hitman who is forced to come out of retirement and execute three difficult assassinations to rescue his kidnapped lover. Bishops life is once again in danger as he has to complete an impossible list of assassinations of the most dangerous men in the world. The deceitful actions of a cunning but beautiful woman (Jessica Alba) force him to return to the life he left behind.
Statham said, Its always nice to revisit a familiar character and put him in a unique world. Especially Arthur, hes a man with a moral compass. Hes left the business and we find him in a different place in his life, but things dont sit very well for him, or for the people around him. In this movie, Weve choreographed each sequence to have its own personality. The action really complements the story line.
The films action sequences have been shot in beautiful locales across Bangkok, Bulgaria, George Town (Malaysia), Brazil and Sydney.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)