MUMBAI: English movie channel Zee Studio will air Mechanic Resurrection on 25 June at 12 pm and 8 pm.


The action thriller features Jason Statham, Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones. Statham reprises his role as Arthur Bishop in the sequel to the 2011 action thriller The Mechanic.


The movie revolves around a hitman who is forced to come out of retirement and execute three difficult assassinations to rescue his kidnapped lover. Bishops life is once again in danger as he has to complete an impossible list of assassinations of the most dangerous men in the world. The deceitful actions of a cunning but beautiful woman (Jessica Alba) force him to return to the life he left behind.


Statham said, Its always nice to revisit a familiar character and put him in a unique world. Especially Arthur, hes a man with a moral compass. Hes left the business and we find him in a different place in his life, but things dont sit very well for him, or for the people around him. In this movie, Weve choreographed each sequence to have its own personality. The action really complements the story line.


The films action sequences have been shot in beautiful locales across Bangkok, Bulgaria, George Town (Malaysia), Brazil and Sydney.


