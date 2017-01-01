Results 1 to 1 of 1
MIB grants 37 new MSO licences in two months
MUMBAI: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) granted 37 new multi-system operator (MSO) licences between 9 May and 11 June.
The ministry also cancelled/closed 13 MSO registrations due to incomplete applications and missing documents.
The ministry awarded the highest number of licences for Karnataka at six, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at five each.
The MIB granted two MSO registrations to companies from Tamil Nadu. Four MSOs from Odisha and three from Gujarat were also issued licences.
The rest of the registrations were issued to MSOs from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi.
The new licences take the total MSO count to 1,421. The ministry no longer provides MSOs areas of operations as they are allowed to operate anywhere in India, as per a 27 January order.
The cancellation/closure of 13 MSO applications takes the total to 59. The actual number is 52 if one excludes those MSOs who have secured stay orders against the MIBs cancellation orders.
Two of the 13 applications had been cancelled or closed in 2016 while the remaining applications were cancelled/closed in June this year.
The list of cancelled/closed registrations include Sri Gurukrupa Cable TV Networks, Master Cable & Network, T Communications, North India Data Analysts, Cloudcast Services, Benaulim Cable Net, Dholpur Cable Network, Dholpur Cable Network, Nellore Digital TV Network, Apna Digital Network, Ganesh Digital Communication Network Nexus Cable & Data, and Srikanth Cable.
