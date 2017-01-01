Results 1 to 1 of 1
Fever FM Hyderabad to host Hyderabads first Bwood reality singing show
MUMBAI: 94.3 Fever FM Hyderabad has strengthened its offering by launching Hyderabads first Bollywood reality singing show Fever Idol in Hyderabad.
Fever Idol is a one-month-long campaign culminating in an on-ground grand finale with the top 5 singers from Hyderabad competing to win the title of Fever Idol and a prize money of Rs 94,300.
Listeners can WhatsApp their audition by sending in their name and mobile number along with a Bollywood song to 8121 943 943.
HT Media Ltd radio and entertainment CEO Harshad Jain said, Fever FM is the Bollywood radio station of Hyderabad, which is a huge market for Bollywood music and movies. Since our launch a year ago, we have attempted to win the hearts of Hyderabad audience through innovative, entertaining and differentiated content and initiatives. Fever Idol is the first Bollywood singing reality show in Hyderabad.
This singing reality show is presented by Aparna Silver Oaks and supported by Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil.
