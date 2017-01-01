MUMBAI: 94.3 Fever FM Hyderabad has strengthened its offering by launching Hyderabads first Bollywood reality singing show Fever Idol in Hyderabad.


Fever Idol is a one-month-long campaign culminating in an on-ground grand finale with the top 5 singers from Hyderabad competing to win the title of Fever Idol and a prize money of Rs 94,300.


Listeners can WhatsApp their audition by sending in their name and mobile number along with a Bollywood song to 8121 943 943.


HT Media Ltd radio and entertainment CEO Harshad Jain said, Fever FM is the Bollywood radio station of Hyderabad, which is a huge market for Bollywood music and movies. Since our launch a year ago, we have attempted to win the hearts of Hyderabad audience through innovative, entertaining and differentiated content and initiatives. Fever Idol is the first Bollywood singing reality show in Hyderabad.


This singing reality show is presented by Aparna Silver Oaks and supported by Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil.


